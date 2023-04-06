Click to share this via email

Emmy Rossum managed to keep the birth of her second child with husband Sam Esmail a well-kept secret.

“On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born,” announced the “Shameless” actress on Instagram on Thursday, April 6, alongside photos of the baby boy’s footprints, weight and measurements.

Rossum gave no prior indication that she was expecting the baby.

The newborn weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 and a half inches long. Rossum kept photos of the newborn off her Instagram profile. The couple already shares a 22-month-old daughter.

Rossum and Esmail sparked their connection on the set of “Comet”, which the actress starred in, and her husband directed.

The “Mr. Robot” director proposed to Rossum two years after they started dating in 2015. They married in May 2017 at an intimate ceremony in New York City.