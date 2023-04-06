Dwayne Johnson is already getting fans excited about the “Moana” live-action adaptation.

After announcing the 2016 film would be the next Disney franchise getting the live-action treatment, The Rock shared a behind-the-scenes video on Wednesday about the making of the announcement video.

“Our #Moana announcement was a very special day,” he began the post.

A video of the star enjoying the sunny beaches in Hawaii along with his family accompanied the video. They went sailing together before beginning the shoot.

“I had the real honor and privilege of not only being here in the islands of Hawaii, where I did a lot of my growing up, but more importantly than that, I had the privilege of having my family with me,” he said in the clip.

“You know, I always like to say, if it all got taken away today, then what I just experienced with [daughter Jasmine] and her sister Tia was beautiful, man,” he added.

As for his return in the role of the trickster demigod Maui, Johnson promised the fans a show.

“Thank you all so much for the love, excitement & support. Singing, dance, culture. Maui is the role of a lifetime and I’ll give it all I got 🪝🌀,” he wrote.