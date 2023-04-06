Britain's King Charles III joins members of the Sudanese community from across the United Kingdom, on the 20th anniversary of the conflict in Darfur, at a reception in London, Wednesday March 15, 2023.

King Charles is supporting an investigation into the British royal family’s ties to slavery.

The Guardian unveiled a previously unseen document showing that back in 1689, King William III had received £1,000 (around $1,680 CAD) of shares in the slave-trading Royal African Company from Edward Colston; the company’s deputy governor.

Despite not commenting on the document in question, Buckingham Palace did release a statement to the paper, confirming it supported a research project, co-sponsored by Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), which manages several palaces, that’s looking deeper into the monarchy’s involvement and investment in the slave trade.

READ MORE: First Lady Jill Biden Will Attend King Charles’ Coronation Without Joe Biden, White House Confirms

A palace spokesperson said: “This is an issue that His Majesty takes profoundly seriously. As His Majesty told the Commonwealth heads of government reception in Rwanda last year: ‘I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact.’

“That process has continued with vigour and determination since His Majesty’s accession. Historic Royal Palaces is a partner in an independent research project, which began in October last year, that is exploring, among other issues, the links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade during the late 17th and 18th centuries.

“As part of that drive, the royal household is supporting this research through access to the royal collection and the royal archives,” they added.

The Guardian pointed out that it’s “understood to be the first time Buckingham Palace has publicly stated that it supports such research into the royal family’s troubling history.”

READ MORE: King Charles III’s Coronation Invitation Confirms Queen Camilla’s New Royal Title, New Portrait Unveiled

Historian Dr Brooke Newman, who came across the document showing Colston’s share transfer to William III while on a research trip to London in January, said it showed “clear evidence” of the British monarchy’s involvement in the slave trade.

“There is no doubt that the centuries of investment in African slavery, and the slave trade, contributed hugely to building the status, prestige and fortune of today’s royal family,” she said.

“The profits from the slave trade, and from the industries built on the labours of enslaved people, in turn funded the expansion of the empire, which generated vast further wealth for Britain and its royal families.”

Both Charles and his son, Prince William, have denounced slavery in speeches in recent years.

During his tour of the Caribbean with his wife Kate Middleton, William said at a diplomatic dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica in March 2022: “I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened,” People reported.