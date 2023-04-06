Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez is reminding fans to take care of themselves.

The singer’s J.Lo Beauty Instagram page shared a stunning photo this week, showing Lopez posing topless with a pair of white briefs on.

The image was shared to mark Stress Awareness Month, with the team revealing how Lopez takes time for herself.

The caption read, “It’s #NationalStressAwarenessMonth and we want to remind you how important it is to take time for self-care.

“Dedicated time for you each + every day helps with your mental health and overall well-being.”

They added that, “For @JLo, this looks like — daily skincare routine, exercising, spending time with loved ones, feeding the body fuel and being creative.”

Lopez has been posing for multiple shoots for her many projects that she has in the works recently.

Last month, she bared it all for her new shoe line for fashion brand and retailer Revolve.

