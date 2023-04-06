Michael J. Fox is getting as candid as ever.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for the new doc “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”, in which the Canadian icon opens up about his career and battle with Parkinson’s.

READ MORE: Michael J. Fox Says ‘Parkinson’s Sucks, But It’s A Great Life’

“The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood,” the official description reads.

“The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at twenty-nine, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like… well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.”

READ MORE: Michael J. Fox Poses With His ‘Back To The Future’ Co-Stars In Sweet Snaps During Reunion

In the trailer, Fox opens up about the first time he noticed an odd tic in his pink finger, which eventually led to his diagnosis with the degenerative disease.

Directed by Davis Guggenheim (“An Inconvenient Truth”), the film features interviews with Fox, as well as his wife Tracy Pollan and more.

“STLL: A Michael J. Fox” premieres May 12.