Priyanka Chopra is having a loving vacation with her daughter Malti Marie in India.

The “Citadel” star along with her daughter went to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, India to seek blessings. Priyanka posted a couple of pictures on her social media handle, where she can be seen holding her little girl in her arms and standing in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol.

This is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ first visit to India since her birth in the US.

“MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings 🙏🏽❤️ #HanumanJayanti #GanpatiBappaMorya,” Priyanka captioned her pictures.

Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas were also present at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Priyanka is prepping for her web series “Citadel,” which revolves around the two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the multinational secret organization.