Dana Carvey definitely remembers where he was on 9/11.

On the latest episode of his podcast “Fly on the Wall” with David Spade, the actor’s co-host asked about an old rumour about the production of his 2002 film “The Master of Disguise”.

For years, the story had gone around that on September 11, 2001, Carvey was on set and in costume as his infamous Turtle Man character.

At it turns out the story is completely true, and even weirder than many would have expected, the actor revealed.

“I was in it [the Turtle Man costume] all of that day, and then they said we’re going to have a group prayer about 9/11,” Carvey said. “I would have held everyone up for a half hour, getting all that prosthetic makeup off. So as I remember it, there was all of us, everyone else in civilian clothes, I’m dressed as the Turtle Man with the bald head, and I’m holding hands and lowering my head and praying. I just thought at the moment, ‘This is really strange.'”

Asked if he was even wearing the turtle shell, Carvey said, “They might have gotten the shell off, but they didn’t get the turtle head or the turtle lip off.”

“The Master of Disguise” finally hit theatres in the summer of 2002.