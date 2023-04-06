Click to share this via email

Lance Reddick’s cause of death has been released.

The beloved actor died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, according to the death certificate, via TMZ.

In addition, the certificate indicated the 60-year-old actor will be cremated.

Reddick was found dead in his home on March 17.

“Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes,” a statement from his reps stated at the time, via People. “Lance was best known for his roles in ‘The Wire’, ‘Bosch’, Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ and the ‘John Wick’ films.”

It concluded, “He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick,” it noted. “Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

Hollywood has been grieving the actor with memories and kind words, including a tribute to Reddick in the credits of “John Wick 4”, in one of his last appearances.