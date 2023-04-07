Lance Reddick’s cause of death has been released in a new report, but the actor’s family is rejecting the findings.

According to the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the beloved actor died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

The certificate also indicated the 60-year-old actor will be cremated.

However, Reddick’s attorney, James Hornstein, issued a statement to People indicating that the cause of death doesn’t line up with the facts.

“I have represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie. The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions,” read the statement.

“Lance was the most physically fit person I’ve ever known,” Hornstein continued. “He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home. He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle.”

The statement concluded, “On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

Reddick was found dead in his home on March 17.

“Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes,” a statement from his reps stated at the time, via People. “Lance was best known for his roles in ‘The Wire’, ‘Bosch’, Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ and the ‘John Wick’ films.”

It concluded, “He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick,” it noted. “Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

Hollywood has been grieving the actor with memories and kind words, including a tribute to Reddick in the credits of “John Wick 4”, in one of his last appearances.