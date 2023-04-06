Lady Gaga announced on Instagram that filming for the “Joker” sequel is now complete. She performs the role of Harley Quinn in the sequel called “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

To commemorate the final day of filming, both the director and the actor posted a photo of Lady Gaga on Instagram. She plays Harley Quinn in the movie. Fans showered the image with praise and comments.

Lady Gaga wrote: “That’s a wrap X, Harleen. ”

Todd Philips shared the same picture and wrote: “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

The announcement was received enthusiastically by the audience, who voiced their eagerness to see the sequel. A hit in 2019, the movie went on to win two Oscars, including one for Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

A fan wrote, “She’s coming for that OSCAR,” while another said, “u already ate and the movie isn’t out yet.”