Sydney Sweeney is partnering up for as bold new bikini collection.

The “Euphoria” actress shared the news with an announcement on Instagram this week.

“Your little 🍒 bomb @frankiesbikinis out now,” she captioned the post.

A carousel of photos of the 25-year-old wearing the signature cherry-themed bikinis from the brand accompanied the post. She posed alongside Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello in the back seat of a vintage-style car.

The colorful collection was apparently inspired by Sydney herself.

“Introducing Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis, our sexiest collection yet. Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney is inspired by the girl who follows her heart, with pieces that highlight Sydney’s gorgeous femininity and sweet romantic aura,” wrote the brand on its website. “This collection introduces bombshell bikini tops made to tease, one pieces made to flatter, clothing designed to inspire confidence, and personal details from Sydney herself.”

The collection is available now.