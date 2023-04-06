Emily Ratajkowski revealed the reason why she decided to quit acting. Ratajkowski recently spoke to Los Angeles Times and disclosed why after appearing in a variety of roles, she thought back on her decision to leave acting.

READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Appears To Confirm She’s Been Secretly Dating Harry Styles For 2 Months

“I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?’”

Ratajkowski also revealed that she “didn’t trust” the men in her team and it was tiring for her to make herself “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood.”

“I didn’t trust them,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.’”

In an essay she wrote for her best-selling book “My Body,” Ratajkowski expanded on her thoughts on how women are treated in Hollywood. Ratajkowski describes attending a WME party with her ex-husband Sean Bear-McClard in the essay. She recalls his representative telling her she was so well-known she was “like Pamela Anderson before the hep C,” adding that he was “clearly drunk.”

“I thought about the way that [Bear-McClard] had glided through the room, a room full of men who only two years before had been kissing Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraging their young female clients to take meetings with him in hotel rooms,” she wrote in her essay. “I hated that my husband was at all connected to these men.”

“And maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in men’s POVs,” she told. “Because they were lies. And I don’t mean infidelity. This is a f–ked up world. Like, Hollywood is f–ked up. And it’s dark.”

She added, “Obviously, it would be nice to be with somebody who’s in the industry or understands it, but I don’t think I can. That was what that essay was about … I had a hard time even being at a party like that. But then having a part of me that was so connected to it was even harder.”

Ratajkowski is the host of the podcast “High Low” with EmRata. The 2014 film “Gone Girl” featured Ratajkowski in her breakthrough role. The film also featured Ben Affleck. She later appeared in “We Are Your Friends,” “I Feel Pretty” and “Easy.”