“Scream VI,” the first instalment of the adored slasher series, is unquestionably on course to set box office records for the series.

Since 1997’s “Scream 2” completed its theatrical run with $101 million, this is the first entry in the venerable slasher franchise to reach the coveted milestone. The first “Scream” from 1996 ($103 million) will soon be surpassed by “Scream VI” as the highest-grossing entry in North America, without accounting for inflation.

Additionally, “Scream VI” has made $56.25 million overseas, bringing its total worldwide earnings to $156 million. With $173 million, the first “Scream” is still the film that has made the most money globally, followed by the sequel with $172 million.

The survivors of Ghostface’s killings are followed in “Scream VI,” as they depart Woodsboro in search of a new beginning in New York City.