John Leguizamo declared he would not watch “Super Mario Bros. Movie” because it did not include a Latin character.

The actor, who co-starred with Bob Hoskins as Mario’s brother Luigi in the critically panned live-action 1993 “Super Mario Bros.” film, said he has no plans to watch the new animated version of the popular video game franchise.

“No, I will not be watching,” the actor said when asked if he’d see the film. “They could’ve included a Latin character. I was groundbreaking, and they stopped the groundbreaking.”

“Just cast some Latin folk. We’re 20 per cent of the population, the largest people of color group, and we’re underrepresented,” he finished. “Overrepresented in the worst kind of jobs, though.”

He declared again that he would not see the movie before turning away from the camera, saying, “Hell no.”

Chris Pratt plays Mario, Charlie Day plays Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach, Jack Black plays Bowser, Seth Rogen plays Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key plays Toad, and Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Fred Armisen play Cranky Kong in the new “Super Mario Bros.” movie.