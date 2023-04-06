Drew Barrymore is sharing her fangirl moment with Rob Lowe.

During the actor’s appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, she shared the sweetest story about the two from when she was a kid.

.@RobLowe called Drew when she had the chickenpox as a kid and invited her to his birthday party. pic.twitter.com/Dd1zRdm9Ga — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) April 6, 2023

“So I had the chickenpox and I was obsessed with Rob…and somehow you heard I got the chickenpox and you called me,” she recalled, initially thinking the call was a prank. “I thought for sure that my mom was playing a trick on me in a really sweet way and I’ll never forget the house we lived in, the phone I was on, where I was in the room, and we talked and you invited me to your birthday party, and I came and it was the best night of my life. ”

Rob Lowe and Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show” – Photo Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Lowe returned the kind words with some praise of his own, complimenting Barrymore’s dance moves.

“You were so great on the dance floor, cutting it up like a little mini Madonna,” he said.

“Which is exactly what I was going for,” j0ked back the host.

Fans can catch Lowe next in the Netflix comedy “Unstable” where he co-stars with his son, John Owen Lowe. The real-life father-son pair play fictional family members based on their real-life relationship.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.