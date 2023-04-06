In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Emily Ratajkowski disclosed why she hasn’t spoken on her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

After two weeks of dating, Emily got engaged to Bear-McClard in 2018. They parted up in July of last year and they co-parent Sylvester, a 2-year-old. Many believed that the split was brought on by Sebastian’s infidelity with Emily.

Adding that she felt “scared,” Ratajkowski said that her son was the main reason why she had not spoken about the “horrifying” year she had. “I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children,” she said.

Emily went on to say that while she wasn’t really surprised by people asking how Sebastian could cheat on a model like her, it nonetheless saddened her: “The world is pretty brutal to women, no matter what they look like.”

Ratajkowski is not new to dating but says that a ““part of me is still scared of men,”’ That said, Ratajkowski doesn’t hesitate in saying “no” or expressing her disapproval or upsetting guys.

On Mar. 9, Emily Ratajkowski hinted that she was dating a new person on the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly Podcast.” Rumors say that she is reportedly seeing Harry Styles after the two were seen kissing in Japan.