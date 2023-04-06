Want to know how the iconic Dracula teeth were made?

Nicolas Cage spent up to three hours per day getting ready to play the renowned vampire Dracula for Chris McKay’s “Renfield.” However, according to makeup artist Christien Tinsely, creating Dracula’s razor-sharp teeth was the toughest challenge.

According to Tinsley, Cage’s teeth were shaved for the movie, and his razor-sharp fangs were made from 3D-printed dentures.

“We shaved Nic’s teeth down and the dentures were fitted so as not to impede on Nic’s speech and allow full freedom,” he explained. “Nic wanted to emote and annunciate properly, so it was important the veneers were thin.”

McKay’s “Renfield” reverse engineers Dracula’s appearance, which starts with a beaten-down and depressed appearance before changing into a “beautiful” Dracula. Four distinct stages of the character’s metamorphosis are followed in the movie.

“Nic had a great face, and we wanted to embody something that was unique, so we went with the paler skin that had a blue hue,” said Tinsley of Dracula’s look.

That first process took up to three and a half hours to apply. “It was a full head of prosthetics, dentures, full body, torso, arms, hands and nails,” detailed Tinsley. “Those take time.”

The following phase took about 2.5 hours to finish. Dracula heals more and more as human blood is fed to him. His “normal” makeup took 45 minutes to apply in total.

“There’s a blue hue about him,” Tinsley said. “It’s very iridescent. If you see it in person, he almost looks like a metallic robot. I added a lot of teal iridescence to the makeup. In person, he would shimmer and shine, and on camera, it allows for a healthy glow to the skin, so he doesn’t look like a cadaver.”