Columbian reggaeton singer Karol G is calling out GQ magazine for allegedly photoshopping her face for the cover of their latest issue.

On April 6, Karol shared an Instagram post with a picture of herself – featuring her freckled face – followed by the GQ cover in which her jaw-line appears more chiseled.

“Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that DOES NOT represent me. My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally,” she wrote.

She thanked the magazine for the “opportunity” but added that she that she was not happy with the multiple edits they suggested. “Despite making clear my discontent with the number of edits they did… they didn’t do anything about it, as if to look good I needed all those changes.”

Karol concluded on a strong note saying: “I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it’s disrespectful to me, it’s to the women that every day we wake up looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes.”

Karol’s fans have shared positive notes for the songstress in the comments thread. “Definitely a queen,” said one while another added, “I admire and respect you for being real and also for not being afraid to be real (which is not the same).”

Karol became a household name after starring in the Colombian spinoff of “The X Factor”. Her collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny “Ahora Me Llama” became her breakthrough hit.