The first “Clone High” teaser trailer for the anticipated resurrection of the adult-animated MTV sitcom from the 2000s has finally been released by HBO Max. According to the schedule, the show will return this spring.

The sitcom’s revamped plot, which includes both well-known and brand-new primary characters, is highlighted in the video. It focuses on the teenage incarnations of historical personalities including Cleopatra, John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, and more.

A still from ‘Clone High’. — Image courtesy of HBO Max

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who once again serve as executive producers for the “Clone High” revival, will also return to provide the voices of Scudworth and JFK, respectively. Additionally, Christa Miller as Candide Sampson, Donald Faison as George Washington Carver, and Judah Miller as Scangrade will also make a comeback.

“”Clone High” is set at a high school for clones of historical figures,” reads the synopsis. “After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.”