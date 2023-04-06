“Big Brother Canada” “Whodunnit Week” was full of twists and mysteries. For the second time in BBCAN history, an invisible HOH was on the loose. Santina Carlson nominated two major risks for eviction: Terrell “Ty” McDonald and Dan Szabo.

‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 11. Photo – Global TV

Despite the nominees’ arduous campaigning, DJ Dan Szabo’s BBCAN party finally took a beating as he was eliminated from the house by a unanimous vote and became the first jury member of the season.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’: Roberto ‘Rob’ Lopez Becomes Second Evictee Of Season 11

“I started off by deciding if I was really ready to commit to jumping sides of the house,” said Dan. “I felt like my back was against the wall and I thought that might be the only way to get Kuzie, Anika and Daniel to vote for me because the people closest to me were Naynay (Shanaya) and Ty, and they were going to vote to keep CC (Claudia).”

‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 11. Photo – Global TV

Santina, the second-time HOH winner, blindly hit the winning number in a tiebreaker to become the invisible HOH and started to work focusing on her goals as soon as “Whodunnit?” took over the BBCAN Manor. Santina used her invisibility skills to put threats Ty and Dan S. up for eviction after telling Jonathan Leonard, a friend, about her newly acquired power.\

‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 11. Photo – Global TV

The nominees argued their cases, but in the end, DJ Dan was deemed to pose the greatest threat within the house and was transported directly to the jury house.