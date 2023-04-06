This week’s episode of “The Mandalorian” included a significant cameo from Lizzo and the singer is giving her fans an inside peek at how it all came together.

Lizzo posted some pictures of how she and Jack Black ended up hanging out with Grogu during this week’s excursion on social media. Numerous admirers couldn’t believe the Grammy-winning artist had finally realized her ambition of performing with Din Djarin and The Child.

Lizzo also penned down an emotional message for her father and wrote: “As a kid my dad showed me Star Wars like a rite of passage. When I got the role of The Dutchess I cried all day. Dad I wish u were here to see this! Thanks to everyone in the Galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars This is The Way May the Force be with U.”

HBO Max talked about Lizzo’s big documentary very recently: “Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary LOVE, LIZZO shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.”