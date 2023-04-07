Jeremy Renner is taking responsibility for that horrific snow plow accident.

The “Avengers” actor, who got “completely crushed” and broke more than 30 bones in the New Year’s Day accident, sat down with Diane Sawyer for a tell-all chat — “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” — that aired on ABC Thursday.

Renner told Sawyer, “You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it, you know what I mean? It’s like driving a car with one foot out of the car.

“But it is what it was. And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it,” the BBC reported.

Renner explained how him and his 27-year-old nephew Alex had been using the vehicle to move Alex’s truck out of the snow.

The star put a foot out to check on his nephew without putting the parking brake on when the snowcat started skidding on the ice, he recalled. However, that’s when disaster struck and he fell out.

He explained, “I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew was there.”

Renner was scared the snow plow would “sandwich” his nephew against the truck, so tried to jump back in, but that’s when he stepped onto the moving wheel tracks and he got run over.

“That’s when I screamed, by the way, when I went under the thing,” he remembered. “‘Not today!'”

As Sawyer questioned whether he remembered the pain, Renner, who is now able to walk with a frame, replied: “Oh yeah, I was awake through every moment.

“It’s hard to imagine what that feels like… It felt like someone took the wind out of you.

“Pain is everything – it’s like if your soul could feel pain.”

He said of what he was thinking at the time, “I said, ‘Oh, that [leg], that one’s really messed up… that leg’s [going to] be a problem.

“[I’m thinking], what’s my body [going to] look like? Am I just gonna be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?”

Despite all the pain he’s been through, Renner insisted he’d do it all again to save his nephew.

He told Sawyer, “I refuse to have that be a trauma and it be a negative experience. That is a man I’m proud of because I wouldn’t let that happen to my nephew.”