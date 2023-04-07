Jeremy Renner is happy to let a stuntman handle those treacherous Marvel stunts from here on out. In an interview that aired Thursday night on ABC, the 52-year-old actor spoke with Diane Sawyer, and emotionally recounted the near-death snowcat accident on New Year’s Day that landed him in the hospital with 30-plus broken bones and required chest surgery.

While he’s still a ways from being back on set, Renner, who long performed many of his MCU stunts himself, said he’s “OK” with letting a stuntman take the reins.

“I’m OK with a stunt guy doing it at this point,” Renner admitted. “I’m 52. It’s fine. I’ve done enough. I’m OK to do more, right? But, I’m Ok. I have no ego. Yeah, go for it. I don’t care.”

He quipped, “I’ll be in my trailer.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Renner recalled in excruciating detail the emotion and pain he suffered in the wake of an accident that required him to be airlifted to a hospital and left him in critical condition.

Though footage shared with ABC shows Renner now walking with the help of a cane, he still feels flashes of pain from the extensive surgery he had to undergo, filling him with screws, metal plates and even rubber bands.

“I’m also re-learning,” he told Sawyer. “I’m re-learning to speak again with this broken jaw.”

Painful memories of what happened often come in waves, with Renner sharing that he’s still “triggered” by the accident, which remembers “all of.”

“I was awake through every moment,” he told Sawyer.

The ABC News anchor also interviewed Renner’s nephew, Alexander Fries, whom the actor was trying to rescue after Fries’ car got stuck in the snow. Fries told Sawyer he ran up to Renner after the accident unfolded and thought his uncle was dead.

In one of the more dramatic moments, Sawyer reads off the extensive list of injuries Renner suffered, which included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee and ankle, a broken left leg, tibia and left ankle, as well as a broken right shoulder.

“Face, eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed, pierced from the rib bone, your liver. Sounds terrifying,” she said.

Renner spoke about his determination to live. “I chose to survive, this is not going to kill me,” he said.

The sheer determination to survive the horrific accident didn’t mean Renner wasn’t planning for the worst. He told Sawyer, while struggling to choke back tears, he began writing his final words to his family.

“So, I’m writing down notes on my phone,” Renner said as he began to cry. “Last words to my family.”

On New Year’s Day, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. In the 911 call placed by a neighbour to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Renner can be heard moaning in agony as the neighbour does his best to explain the situation to the operator, and reassure the injured actor that help is on the way.