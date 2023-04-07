Jeremy Renner’s neighbours have opened up about what it was like finding the actor following his horrific snow plow accident.

The “Avengers” star, who got “completely crushed” and broke more than 30 bones in the New Year’s Day accident, sat down with Diane Sawyer for a tell-all chat — “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” — that aired on ABC Thursday.

His neighbours, Rich Kovach and Barb Fletcher, joined Sawyer, as well, to discuss the terrifying incident.

“He had some blood coming out of his ears, his nose for sure. And then his eye, it looked like it had been pushed out,” Kovach, who called 911, recalled, according to People.

“It was a horrible sound to listen to someone, just literally watching somebody die in front of you, and you feel so helpless,” Fletcher added, as snippets from the call were played.

“This is the sound of someone that was dying,” Kovach said.

Sawyer explained how Kovach and Fletcher were some of the only neighbours at home that day, given that it was over the holidays.

Fletcher shared, “At one point, he just got [a] clammy feel to him, he turned this gray-green colour and I feel in my heart that I feel like we lost him for a second. He closed his eyes. And I just tried to keep him awake.

“I really feel he did pass away for a couple of seconds. I really do,” she continued.

Kovach told Sawyer of being terrified by the “amount of blood” around Renner: “And then he was — he was just in such pain.

“And the sounds that were coming out of him — and there was so much blood in the snow.

“And then when I looked at his head it appeared to me to be cracked wide open. And I could see white, I don’t know if that was his skull … maybe it was just my imagination but that’s what I thought I saw.”

Fletcher added that she saw “a lot of blood coming from [Renner’s] head and just grabbed one of the towels,” telling Sawyer: “It was still folded and just applied pressure. I could tell he was really struggling to breathe.”

Renner had been trying to save his nephew Alex from getting crushed by the snow plow at the time, after he’d been helping him get his truck out of the snow with the vehicle.

Despite all the pain he’s been through, Renner insisted he’d do it all again to save his nephew.

He told Sawyer, “I refuse to have that be a trauma and it be a negative experience. That is a man I’m proud of because I wouldn’t let that happen to my nephew.”