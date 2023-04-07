“Star Wars” fans are enjoying their first look at the latest Disney+ TV series from the franchise, with Rosario Dawson reprising the role of Ahsoka Tano, which she introduced in “The Mandalorian”.

The first trailer for “Star Wars: Ahsoka” was unveiled on Friday, April 7 at Star Wars Celebration in London.

“Set after the fall of the Empire, “Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” reads the series’ synopsis.

In addition to Dawson, “Ahsoka” stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

In addition to the trailer, Disney+ also released a series of first-look images from the upcoming series.

Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in Lucasfilm’s AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in Lucasfilm’s AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

(L-R): Senator Mawood (Maurice Irvin), Senator Rodrigo (Jacqueline Antaramian), Chancellor Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), Senator Xiono (Nelson Lee) and Gran Senator (Erica Duke) in Lucasfilm’s AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Scene from Lucasfilm’s AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) in Lucasfilm’s AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) in Lucasfilm’s AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka Tano in Lucasfilm’s AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. — ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Huyang in Lucasfilm’s AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

“Embodying a character, literally, physically, every single day, has brought on a whole other level of experience to working on a project, and bringing a character to life. It’s changing me,” Dawson told Variety at 2022’s Star Wars Celebration.

“So often, I take pieces from a character, and then I inject so much of myself in to things of my own experience and what I have to draw from,” she added. But this is absolutely going in the other direction and she is so influencing me. It’s just been so powerful to be on that journey, to be taken along with it; it’s not something I could have hoped for, or dreamed of, so it’s really out of this world.”

“Ahsoka” will debut in August 2023.