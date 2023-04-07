Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly close to making a decision on whether they’ll be attending King Charles’ upcoming coronation.

It was confirmed last month that the Sussexes had received an invite to the May 6 event. However, it was recently suggested they were yet to reply, despite the RSVP deadline being April 3.

A source has now told The Times: “I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has,” according to the Daily Mail.

The paper stated they were “on [the] brink of making [a] decision” about attending the event.

It was revealed this week that First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, would be attending the coronation. But, her husband Joe Biden won’t be making the trip.

U.S. officials were said to have noted that no previous U.S. president had attended a British monarch’s coronation, after it was first revealed he wouldn’t be attending.

If Harry and Meghan do attend, the pair will not be making an appearance on the balcony alongside the royals, given that they stepped back as senior members of the family in March 2020.

Sources recently told Page Six that plans were being finalized for Harry and Meghan to jet to the U.K. next month.

A royal insider told the publication, “There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace, there is a time crunch on this, of course.

“It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

One source said, “All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course.

“Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”

Things have been up and down with Harry and the royals over the past few years, with him making multiple accusations against his family in his tell-all memoir Spare, that was released earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan also spoke out about their decision to leave the royals in their Netflix documentary.

The family have yet to comment on any of the above.