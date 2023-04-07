The Jonas Brothers have some new music to share with fans.

On Friday, April 7 the band unveiled “Waffle House”, the latest single from their upcoming album, The Album.

In a statement, the JoBros explained the significance of the song’s title.

“Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” the Jonas Brothers said, as reported by Rolling Stone.

“It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together,” the statement continued.

“‘Waffle House’ was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible,” the statement concluded. “This song isn’t about a restaurant, it’s about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true.”

Jonas Brothers’ The Album is set to drop on May 12.