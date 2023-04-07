S Club 7 band member Paul Cattermole has passed away at age 46.

The sad news comes just weeks after the English pop group announced they were reuniting for a tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

A statement from Cattermole’s family and bandmates read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” ITV reported.

It added: “Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

The cause of death is unknown.

Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh of S Club 7 attend the announcement of their “S Club 7 Reunited” reunion tour at Soho Hotel on February 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images For XIX Management)

S Club 7 also took to social media to share a statement, writing: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

The band, who dominated the charts during the late ’90s and early ’00s with hits including “Bring It All Back”, “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin’”, announced their reunion tour back in February.