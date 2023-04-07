More news is emerging from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, underway in London, including the announcement that three new “Star Wars” movies are in the pipeline.

As Deadline reports, Daisy Ridley made a surprise appearance at the event, revealing she’ll be reprising Rey in one of the three upcoming big-screen additions to the franchise.

The film will be directed by Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who recently helmed the “Ms. Marvel” series for Disney+, with “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

The new movie will be set after the events of Ridley’s previous “Star Wars” film, “Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker”, and will follow her efforts building a new Jedi Order.

In addition, directors James Mangold (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”) and Dave Filoni (whose “Star Wars” TV credits include “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett”) have been tapped to direct the other two new films in the franchise.

According to Deadline, one of these will delve into the origins of the Jedi, while the other will focus on the New Republic.