A new trailer for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration Europe, currently underway in London.

The trailer gives fans a glimpse of the long-awaited sequel, featuring Harrison Ford reprising one of his most iconic roles.

“I’ve been shot nine times, including once by your father,” Indy tells his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), whose father was an old friend. “But I’ve been looking for this … all of my life.”

The “this” he mentions is the titular Dial of Destiny, an ancient artifact that he must keep from falling into the hands of Nazis eager to resurrect the Third Reich.

The action-packed trailer features some explosive stunt sequences, including Indy on horseback being chased through and NYC subway tunnel, another in an airborne helicopter, and a brief sequence in which the archeologist cracks his bullwhip across a table of bad guys.

In addition, the trailer features a de-aged Ford appearing in scenes set in 1944, while most of the action takes place in 1969.

In addition to Ford and Waller-Bridge, the film also features, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies (reprising his fan-favourite role of Sallah), Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will makes its debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival on May 18 before heading into wide release on June 30.