Drake has unveiled his new single, “Search & Rescue”, featuring a sample of Kim Kardashian.

The Toronto rapper teased the song earlier this week, sharing a snippet that raised eyebrows for including dialogue from the series finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, in which Kardashian addresses divorcing Kanye West, saying that she “didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy.”

In “Search & Rescue”, Drake raps about the difficulties of being an internationally famous superstar trying to find love.

“I need someone to be patient with me / Someone to get money with, not take it from me / Look, they don’t even need to be as famous as me / I don’t think I’ll meet them at the places I be,” he raps in the chorus.

On Thursday, Drake shared the single’s cover art, which features him posing with a woman who looks suspiciously like Kardashian, both wearing motorcycle helmets.

Kardashian’s name isn’t listed in the credits; however, as Variety points out, it’s highly unlikely that Drake would have used the sample without obtaining her permission first.

Meanwhile, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, contends that assumptions the song is a diss track aimed at West are wrong.

“Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song,” Graham responded to an TMZ Instagram post reporting on the new song (via Complex). “Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?”