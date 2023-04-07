Jeremy Renner wasn’t sure how long he had left after his horrific snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

The “Hawkeye” actor, who broke more than 30 bones after being crushed by the vehicle while trying to save his nephew, sat down with Diane Sawyer for a tell-all chat — “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” — that aired on ABC Thursday.

Renner told Sawyer how he wrote down what he thought might be his last words to his family while in the hospital.

He recalled, “I’m writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family,” People reported.

Tearing up, Renner revealed the note said: “Don’t let me live on tubes, on a machine. And if my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now.”

Renner told Sawyer he remembered thinking he would’ve most likely died if his nephew Alex hadn’t been there.

“If I was there, on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die,” he shared.

“And surely, I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone — [I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came.”

Despite all the pain he’s been through, Renner insisted he’d do it all again to save his nephew.

He told Sawyer, “I refuse to have that be a trauma and it be a negative experience. That is a man I’m proud of because I wouldn’t let that happen to my nephew.”