“Riverdale” star Casey Cott and his wife Nichola Basara are expecting their first baby together.

Cott and Basara, who tied the knot in December 2021, announced the exciting news in an interview with People.

They’re set to welcome a baby boy in September.

“We thought there was a chance I was pregnant but, you never really know until you know for sure!” Basara told the mag.

Basara explained how she woke up on a Saturday morning before Cott to take a test, and was thrilled when it said “pregnant.”

She recalled, “Only problem was that Casey was still fast asleep! I waited for him to wake up for two full hours.

“Finally, when he woke up, I immediately showed him the front of the test. He was half asleep, but proceeded to jump out of bed and run around our bedroom celebrating. It was a life-changing moment, and one we will never forget.”

The couple tell the mag they’ve “started talking about names.”

“We have one picked, but we’d like to wait to share — you never know if when we see the little guy, we’ll have a change of heart,” they confirmed.

Cott said his “Riverdale” castmates were super excited for him.

“By far, one of the most incredible parts of the ‘Riverdale’ process has been spending time together for seven full years. Celebrating major life milestones with everyone is something we will cherish forever,” Cott, who plays Kevin Keller in the hit show, shared.

“From our wedding to our first child, the cast has been there along the way to celebrate with us!”

He went on, “We have been extremely lucky to watch each castmate flourish over the past seven years, both personally and professionally.”

With “Riverdale” coming an end with the seventh and final season that’s currently airing, Cott said the timing is “such a beautiful thing.”

He told the mag, “As one major milestone in our lives — ‘Riverdale’, along with our time in Vancouver — comes to an end, this beautiful new chapter is about to begin.

“We are just so excited to be parents and to make this child’s life as amazing as humanly possible!”