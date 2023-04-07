Click to share this via email

The internet is going crazy after rumours that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are dating emerged online.

Celeb gossip site Deux Moi shared some of their anonymous tips, with the caption on their Instagram post being: “NEW COUPLE ALERT.”

The site was the first to report on Jenner’s sister Kendall’s romance with Bad Bunny, as well.

Despite the above rumour appearing to be true, Jenner and Chalamet haven’t commented on the claims.

However, TikTokers have been sharing a brief clip of them chatting at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

It’s also been suggested Jenner and Chalamet spent New Year’s together in Aspen, and they’ll allegedly be heading to Coachella together later this month.

The dating rumours come after it was revealed earlier this year that Jenner had split from Travis Scott. They share two children — Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1 — together.

See some of the social media reaction to the Jenner and Chalamet dating rumours below.

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet… simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information pic.twitter.com/Fb9nLWIOwY — christine (@feeleychristine) April 6, 2023

First Kendall Jenner started dating Bad Bunny and now Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet.. Like seriously? Wtf? 😭pic.twitter.com/Ke0c7FI3Mn — Minnie 🦋 (@eraofaqueen) April 6, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!?😭 — 🏝️☀️🌊❤️ (@badbunnytrellas) April 6, 2023

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation — jodie (@jodieegrace) April 6, 2023

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AND KYLIE JENNER??!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/jAtfXnIxgv — all bull pizzles hit the road💨 (@leighdayaism) April 6, 2023