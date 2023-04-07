James Gunn has a unique perspective on both the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), having directed movies for both Marvel (his trio of “Guardians of the Galaxy” films) and DC (“The Suicide Squad”), and, of course, in his new role as co-head of DC Studios.

Given his familiarity with both worlds, Gunn recently spoke with Empire about the possibility of an eventual crossover project that would connect Marvel with DC.

“Who knows?” Gunn said. “That’s many years away, though.”

While Gunn doesn’t expect a potential crossover will take place anytime soon, he confirms that discussions have taken place.

“I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first,” he explained. “I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

With his final Marvel movie — “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — set to premiere May 5, Gunn said he’d have no problem with a “Guardians” character appearing in a spin-off movie directed by someone else.

“It would absolutely not be disloyal of them to me to continue on in the Marvel Universe,” he said. “I would love to see any characters that remain [at the end of the film] get solo movies, or join the Avengers, or a new version of the Guardians or whatever.”