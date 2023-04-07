Click to share this via email

William H. Macy is facing a massive lawsuit after allegedly intentionally cutting down his neighbour’s trees.

According to People, Macy is being accused of chopping trees past his property line and deploying his landscapers to damage the property of his neighbour Pierce Brown in December 2021.

The lawn renovations reportedly “seriously damaged several healthy, decades-old mature pine trees and other vegetation from the Brown Property.”

“The pine trees and other vegetation were located well inside of the Brown Property line,” the complaint, filed last week, continued. “In accessing the Brown Property, Macy’s workers damaged the gate that connected the two properties.”

