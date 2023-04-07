Simu Liu is unleashing his musical side with the release of his new single.

Titled “Don’t”, the piano-driven ballad is an anthem of hope and inspiration.

“Don’t give up when you’re halfway down the road / There’s so much more inside you than you know / When everything is telling you it’s over,” he sings. “Baby, don’t, there’ll be times when it gets hard to stay / Feels easier to throw it all away / Just give me one more day when you think of letting go / Baby, don’t.”

Ahead of the track’s April 7 release, the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star took to Instagram to reveal the inspiration behind the song.

“This song was written for all of the hard times in my life where I have questioned my worth and felt like an imposter,” he wrote.

“It is for every single person who ever has felt alone, different, heartbroken or hopeless,” he added. “You are worthy. You belong. You MATTER.”

Liu also teased further music, writing, “more to come soon.”

“Don’t” isn’t technically Liu’s first single — that would be “Hot Soup”, which he recorded for the “Shang-Chi” soundtrack.

In fact, the actor has showed off his musical side on various occasions; while hosting this year’s Juno Awards, for example, he performed a medley of Avril Lavigne hits (for Lavigne herself, who watched in the audience), and also performed a virtual duet with Riley Keough via TikTok.