Cardi B has a super important anniversary to celebrate.

The 30-year-old “I Like It” singer is honouring the fifth-anniversary release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018, boosting the rapper to the upper echelons of the pop music industry. The album boasts the Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It”.

The album won the rap musician her first Grammy. It was the longest-running female rap album to chart on the Billboard Hot 200, surpassing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

READ MORE: Cardi B Shares Close-Up Snap Of Her Face Tattoo Of Her Son’s Name

Cardi commemorated the release date in a now-expired Instagram Story on Wednesday, which featured chocolate cake and champagne beside vinyl and CD copies of Invasion of Privacy.

“What my team got me, guys!” exclaimed the musician. “Yeah! Five years! Yeah, I’m still getting booked for millions of dollars with one muthaf***in’ album, b***h! Yeah, wassup? Ain’t nobody can tell me nothing.”

READ MORE: Cardi B Gears Up For Community Service: ‘Don’t Commit Crimes!’

She also reposted a video from Atlantic Records praising the album.

“The GRAMMY-winning debut album became the first in history to have all tracks certified platinum or more by the RIAA, and spawned the diamond-certified hits ‘Bodak Yellow’ & ‘I Like It'”, stated the record label.