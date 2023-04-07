Kelly Ripa is preparing a few surprises up her sleeve for her co-host Ryan Seacrest in their last week of co-hosting together.

Ryan, 48, joined Ripa, 52, as a permanent co-host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan Show” in 2016 when Ripa’s former co-host Michael Strahan stepped down from the gig after four years.

While recently appearing on “Watch What Happens Live”, the media personality was asked by a viewer if any special surprises were planned for Ryan next Friday, his last day.

“We’re planning lots of surprises. I will be murdered if I reveal them, but think of it as a long …what would you call it? It’s like a hazing. We’re hazing him good-bye,” responded Ripa.

“Oh, I’m going to watch that. Oh, good, I like that,” quipped host Andy Cohen.

“We’re going to do all of Ryan’s least favourite things for his final week,” Ripa continued.

Seacrest revealed in February that he would be leaving the show in April. Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, 52, was announced as his replacement.