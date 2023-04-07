The third season of HBO’s series “Euphoria” may occur after high school.

The gritty teen show’s costume designer, Heidi Bivens, recently told Vogue that discussions are brewing in the air that the show may jump as far as five years into the future for its third season.

Bivens described the jump as a “total trip” for audiences. The show typically deals with high school-based challenges for the teenage characters.

‘Euphoria’ cast — Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

If the rumours are true, the “Euphoria” universe would instead focus on many different themes of college life, career choices and adulthood.

“I’ll do everything I can to make the third season of the show successful. I’m really excited to read the scripts. There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore,” Bivens said to the fashion publication.

“Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore,” teased the costume designer.

“I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing Sam’s brain, it’s gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won’t want to repeat himself. It’ll be something new for the audience to discover.”