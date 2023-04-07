Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bella Ramsey 'The Last of Us' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Jan 2023

Bella Ramsey has just landed their next leading role.

Following the enormous popularity of “The Last of Us”, Ramsey has just earned their next significant role in the upcoming period piece “Monstrous Beauty”.

According to Deadline, the drama is written and directed by Romola Garai, the mind behind “Atonement” and “The Hour”. Ramsey will play aspiring playwright Barbara Field, who suffers from hypertrichosis, which means she is entirely covered in hair.

The movie will be jam-packed with stars, including “The Crown” star Dominic West as King Charles II and “Killing Eve” actor Fiona Shaw as Aphra Behn, who shifted culture as the first published female playwright in history.

READ MORE: Bella Ramsey Was Once Told They Don’t Have The ‘Hollywood Look’ Prior To Landing ‘The Last Of Us’ Role

(L-R): Dominic West, Fiona Shaw — Photos: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Momodu Mansaray/Stringer

“Set in the 17th Century, ‘Monstrous Beauty‘ is the story of a unique young woman, Barbara Field (Ramsey), born into poverty with a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair,” states the movie’s official plotline.

“Fuelled by the desire to be defined for who she is rather than how she looks, Barbara aspires to become a playwright under the auspices of famous actress Nell Gwyn (Negga), powerful mistress to the King.”

READ MORE: ‘The Last Of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Opens Up About ‘Painful’ Online Bullying

Ramsey’s supporters took to Twitter to laud the actor for their latest lead.

“the bella ramsey takeover has officially begun,” wrote one fan.

“THE GAYS ARE WINNING BELLA IS BOOKED AND BUSY THIS SOUNDS SO FUN,” praised another netizen.

Check out the vast online applause Ramsey earned for their latest role.

the bella ramsey takeover has officially begun pic.twitter.com/4kUlGA7GIH — ‎ ً (@HailEternal) April 6, 2023

THE GAYS ARE WINNING BELLA IS BOOKED AND BUSY THIS SOUNDS SO FUN https://t.co/sNxdwZmj8H — MAYA SMILED AT ME (@jodieshvwke) April 6, 2023

Bella is taking a lot of risk taking roles that a lot of young actors are scared to do, IKTR https://t.co/XpiKnrwmb0 — Yoshi's Publicist (@StaticJungle) April 6, 2023