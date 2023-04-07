Maïwenn, the director of Johnny Depp’s latest film, “Jeanne du Barry”, is being sued by Edwy Plenel, the editor-in-chief of Mediapart magazine, for allegedly assaulting him at a restaurant.

As reported by Variety, the complaint, filed on March 7, accuses Maïwenn of attacking Plenel in late February while he was dining at a restaurant in Paris.

According to the police complaint, Plenel was left “traumatized” by the encounter, in which Maïwenn allegedly came to his table and grabbed him by his hair before spitting in his face. She didn’t say anything and left the venue immediately after the confrontation.

Maïwenn’s latest film, starring Johnny Depp, is debuting at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite the complaint being addressed a month ago, it leaked on Friday just before the new film was set to reach Cannes.

Variety reports that Maïwenn may have been prompted to attack the editor based on Mediapart‘s latest bombshell reports of her ex-husband, Luc Besson.

Mediapart recently published a sexual assault allegation against Luc Besson from Belgian-Dutch actor Sand Van Roy, which was eventually dropped.