Jack Harlow continues his giant leap into the world of acting.

As reported by Deadline, the “First Class” rapper has officially joined the star-studded cast of Apple Original Films’ “The Instigators”, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

The film revolves around two thieves on the run with one of their therapists as one of their schemes goes amiss.

READ MORE: A Duo Once More, Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Come Up For ‘Air’

Jack Harlow — Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

READ MORE: ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake: Watch Jack Harlow And Sinqua Walls Team Up In First Teaser

The A-List-decorated cast includes Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Damon and Ben Affleck are acting as producers for the film via their newly created production company Artists Equity. Jeff Robinov and John Graham will also produce the movie through their Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through The Walsh Company.

The news of Harlow’s, one of the music industry’s most-streamed artists, latest performance in the acting universe follows the announcement of his lead role in 20th Century’s “White Men Can’t Jump” reboot. The stint will mark Harlow’s acting debut in Hollywood.