Caitlyn Jenner is voicing disdain for Nike’s latest ad featuring trans activist and online influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney, 26, posted several photos and videos of themself posing in the brand’s black leggings and white sports bra. Mulvaney identifies as a woman and uses the pronouns ‘she/they.’

Jenner, 73, blasted Nike for featuring Mulvaney as a brand ambassador, calling the choice an ‘outrage’ on Twitter.

“As someone that grew up in awe of what [Nike founder and former CEO] Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!” wrote the Olympic champion and reality star.

“We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage.”

Jenner clarified that she doesn’t blame Mulvaney for the decision: “‘A little context…I did a collab with H&M (I have done many athletic brand collabs over the years as a successful athlete). I don’t blame Dylan (smart move).”

Jenner finalized her thoughts with a call for Nike to “stop trying to erase women”.