Janice Dickinson went on quite the wild ride to snag a date with JFK Jr. in the 1980s.

The former supermodel revealed to Queerty that she planned to go on a blind date with the dapper JFK Jr. when she failed to find an available cab in the busy streets of New York City.

“I once stole Trump’s limousine without knowing it was his limousine? It was a snowstorm up in New York, a Nor’easter they call it,” Dickinson, 68, told the publication.

READ MORE: Janice Dickinson Doesn’t Regret Scathing Criticisms On ‘America’s Next Top Model’: ‘It Was Acting’

“There were no taxi cabs anywhere. I was sitting there in the cold for a couple hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available. And so I just said, ‘Come on just get in this limo. I’ll just drive it a few blocks.’ So my girlfriend got in the back.”

The former ‘ANTM’ judge explained how she drove the limousine pretty recklessly “a few blocks down the street” and made “fishtails” before abandoning the luxury vehicle.

READ MORE: Janice Dickinson Takes Swipe At ‘ANTM’ And Tyra Banks: ‘We Didn’t Really Get Along’

“There was no one no one on the road. It was a real storm. So I remember this clearly because I was going there to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for dinner. And I didn’t want to miss that date, honey. Yes, he was divine. Yes, I did kiss him,” she continued.

Dickinson did not explain if she faced any legal consequences for her theft.