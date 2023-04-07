Zendaya and Tom Holland just had a royally adorable date.

The A-list couple was recently snapped taking a sweet stroll along King Henry VIII’s Hampton Court Palace in London.

Historian Tracy Borman led the actors throughout the iconic setting. Zendaya dressed warmly for the occasion in a light brown trenchcoat and snug scarf, while Holland kept his look classically minimal in a blue jacket and white T-shirt paired with denim jeans.

READ MORE: Zendaya Flashes Gold Ring With Boyfriend Tom Holland’s Initials

I’ve had some special moments at @HRP_palaces but this has to count as one of the best ever: exploring Hampton Court after hours with @TomHolland1996 @Zendaya Huge thanks to my wonderful colleagues James, Paulo & @Nicola_J_A pic.twitter.com/OIYbS1W1nQ — Tracy Borman (@TracyBorman) April 7, 2023

Borman shared photos of the couples exploring the environment on Twitter and a cute retelling of the interaction.

“I’ve had some special moments at the Hampton Court Palace,” the historian sent out into the Twittersphere, “but this has to count as one of the best ever: exploring Hampton Court after hours with @TomHolland1996 [and] @Zendaya.”

READ MORE: Law Roach Tweets That Him And Zendaya ‘Are Forever’ Amid Retirement

Another heart-melting image from the date shows Zendaya and Holland’s shadow silhouettes embracing each other against a brick wall.

The couple appears to be travelling the globe with each other. Just last week, the pair’s latest date night took place in Mumbai at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.