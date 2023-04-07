Despite the uncanny resemblance, Kim Kardashian didn’t lend herself to Drake’s latest cover art.

The Canadian rapper caused quite the internet firestorm when he shared the new cover art for his latest track, “Search & Rescue”, which samples Kim Kardashian’s voice in the single.

The photo for the track shows Drake and a Kim Kardashian-lookalike driving on a motorcycle together, further swirling rumours that Drake is taking yet another shot at Kanye West, given his separation from the reality star.

Despite what the internet wants to believe, TMZ has identified the woman on the motorcycle and has confirmed that it is not Kim Kardashian but a woman named Lilah, who closely resembles the SKIMS mogul.

It’s understandable why fans thought it was Kardashian on the bike with the rap superstar as he did sample an excerpt of her talking about her divorce from West on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” for his latest release.

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” states the media personality in the audio clip of the song.