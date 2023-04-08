JoJo Siwa has a blunt response to right-wing commentator Candace Owens’ suggestion that she’s only pretending to be gay to drum up attention.

In a five-minute video the right-wing commentator posted to Twitter, she goes through Siwa’s TikTok postings in great detail, particularly those involving her coming out.

“I don’t believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, but the way, I want to state that very clearly,” Owens says at the top of the video. “I do believe that she’s desperate for attention, and you’re not going to believe what she’s doing now.”

Owens concludes by suggesting Siwa was imitating Demi Lovato, who came out as pansexual in 2021.

“She did this for attention,” Owens says of Siwa. “I don’t believe she’s a lesbian no more than I believe Demi Lovato is a lesbian.”

In the caption, Owens wrote: “Is Jojo Siwa lying about being a lesbian for attention?”

Siwa caught wind of Owens tweet, and retweeted it with a response.

“I haven’t watched the video yet….” Siwa wrote. “But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the f**k off.”