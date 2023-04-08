Jeremy Renner isn’t letting his injuries prevent him from enjoying a day of family fun at a California theme park.

On Friday, April 7, the “Hawkeye” star shared a photo on Instagram of himself surrounded by family at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner’s Neighbour Thinks Actor Died ‘For A Couple Of Seconds’ Following Snow Plow Accident: ‘I Feel Like We Lost Him’

“Good Friday , made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family! ❤️ @sixflagsmagicmountain #thankyou,” he wrote in the caption.

Renner shared more from the day in Instagram Stories, including a group photo taken in front of a “Spring Break” sign, and a video in which Renner is “leading the way best I can” while driving a scooter, at one point pulling out a portable speaker and blasting the Prince classic “Kiss”.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner’s day out comes in the midst of his recovery just three months after being crushed beneath his snow plow on New Year’s Day, suffering injuries so severe he was initially listed in critical condition.

“I’m writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family,” he recalled during his recent TV interview with Diane Sawyer.

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Shares What He’d Written In What He Thought Might Be His Heartbreaking Final Note To His Family Following Snow Plow Accident

Becoming emotional, he recounted the instructions he left. “Don’t let me live on tubes, on a machine,” he recalled. “And if my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now.”