Chris Pratt’s casting as the voice of an animated Italian plumber has been controversial since the news was first announced, but it hasn’t appeared to have dampened enthusiasm at the box office for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

Deadline reports that the CGI-animated film based on the massively popular video-game franchise is projected to have a five-day opening weekend of $368 million, with $173 million of that estimated to come from 70 international markets.

As a result, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” now holds the record for the biggest-ever worldwide debut for an animated feature.

That record, however, comes with a caveat; as Variety points out, the previous record-holder — Disney’s “Frozen II” — raked in $358 million over a traditional three-day weekend, while “Super Mario Bros.” is enjoying a five-day opening window due to the Good Friday and Easter holidays.